YSRC government ignored drought, says BJP secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar lambasted the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for ignoring the drought conditions in the State and claiming all is well with agriculture.

Speaking to newsmen on Sunday, he said, “While the whole world is celebrating different festivals, including the ICC World Cup, farmers of Andhra Pradesh are a distressed lot with withering crops in their fields due to prevailing drought conditions. Though the YSRC government is well aware of the ground situation, it has failed to come up with a contingency plan due to its inefficiency.”

“Jagan is behaving like Roman emperor Nero. Though farmers are suffering due to drought, he is denying the fact. Is he not aware that no cultivation of crops has been taken up in 30 lakh acres in the State and paddy crop has not been raised in 20 lakh acres?” he asked.

The Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary are making contradictory statements on drought, while the former is claiming that there is no drought and the latter saying that the situation is serious. “It only shows a lack of coordination to combat drought,” he observed.

The State government can always tell the Centre about the drought situation and urge it to send official teams to assess the situation, besides seeking funds to take up relief measures.

“Why the government is not paying adequate attention to combat drought when more than 400 mandals in the State have been affected?, he questioned, adding that the BJP executive meeting in Ongole will discuss the issue and seek concrete measures to mitigate the suffering of the affected farmers.

