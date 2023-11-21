Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan to lay stone for fish landing centre, Pulicat Lake revival project

To restore the shrunken sea mouth of Pulicat Lake and bring back its past glory, the government will spend Rs 94.75 crore on the project.

Published: 21st November 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of World Fisheries Day to be celebrated on November 21, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for a fish landing centre at Rayadaruvu village in Vakadu mandal of Tirupati district. 

He will also launch the project meant for the revival of Pulicat Lake.

To restore the shrunken sea mouth of Pulicat Lake and bring back its past glory, the government will spend Rs 94.75 crore on the project. The revival of the lake will provide a livelihood to 20,000 fishermen families.

Before addressing a public meeting at Mambattu SEZ in Tada mandal on Tuesday, Jagan will also directly deposit Rs 161.86 crore into the bank accounts of 23,458 fishermen families of Konaseema and Kakinada, who lost their livelihood due to pipeline works of ONGC, as the fourth instalment.

As part of its commitment to the betterment of lives of fishermen and to prevent migration, the government has taken up works of 10 fishing harbours and six fish landing centres of world-class standards with Rs 3,793 crore, officials said. 

Further, to encourage exports and imports of marine produce and other products, the construction of Ramayapatnam, Mulapet, Machilipatnam and Kakinada Gateway Ports has been taken up at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. 

The government, soon after coming to power in the State, had enhanced the relief during the marine fishing ban to Rs 10,000 from Rs 4,000.

Further, the lean period relief to fishermen having traditional boats, in addition to those having mechanised boats, is being extended.

To increase domestic consumption, it has introduced ‘Fish Andhra’ brand and set up 26 Aqua Hubs and 2,184 retail shops, they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Fisheries Day fish landing centre Rayadaruvu village Pulicat Lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp