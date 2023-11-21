Caste census will foster social equality, asserts Andhra's BC Welfare Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare and Information, Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna highlighted the significance of the caste census undertaken by the State government to foster social equality, education, and economic advancement. The regional conference was held in Vijayawada on Monday. The minister addressed the context of censuses in the country, noting previous efforts were limited to SC and ST categories. However, the State government's resolution in 2021 expanded the scope to include all castes, with an emphasis on aiding the economically disadvantaged. Faced with delays at the national level, the State government, led by CM YS Jagan, resolved to conduct the Caste Census Survey in 2023. NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao expressed confidence in the positive outcomes expected from the CM's decision to conduct the census.