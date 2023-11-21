Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man held for overspeeding, causing road accident in Machavaram

Published: 21st November 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Overspeeding has been confirmed as the cause of a late-night road accident in Machavaram on Saturday, injuring two persons.

Machavaram police inspector P Gunaramu identified the driver as Manohar Sethi, taken into custody for reckless driving leading to the accident.

Manohar, a resident of Gurunanak Colony, collided with a motorcycle around 1 am while returning home with family after attending a friend’s birthday.

The inspector dismissed claims of a car race and emphasised that overtaking another vehicle caused the mishap. Manohar faces charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

The injured are recovering, and police discovered the motorcycle riders were under the influence of alcohol.

On the other hand, Sixth and Seventh Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for 21 persons for drunk driving on Monday.

The court awarded jail term ranging from two to 19 days along with a fine of Rs 10,000 for 20 persons and two-day jail imprisonment for two persons.

During the vehicle enforcement drives conducted across the city, traffic police caught 43 persons. 

