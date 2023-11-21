Meet with Centre on AP Reorganisation Act on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day before the meeting with the Union Home Secretary on the implementation of the provisions in the 13th Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the status of various assurances made to Andhra Pradesh during bifurcation.

Reiterating that the State has suffered severely due to the bifurcation, Jagan directed officials, who will attend the meet, to put pressure on the Centre to give special attention to residual Andhra compared to other States.

Pointing out that several provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act remain only on paper even after 10 years of bifurcation, he asserted that the Central government is responsible for implementing the assurances.

“Over 58% of the debt is allocated to AP and 42% to Telangana. But in terms of revenue, 58% went to Telangana and 42% to AP. How will we progress in such state of affairs?” Jagan sought to know.

Elucidating on the key pain points, Jagan said, “Special Category Status has not been granted and there are several problems in securing funds for the Polavaram project. Telangana is yet to clear the power dues.”

Instructing officials to raise these issues during the meeting, he asked them to also mention about the Bhogapuram airport, which is being built as a replacement to Vizag airport as it faces hurdles in civil aviation due to the Eastern Naval Command activity.

‘Raise issue of division of funds between TS & AP’

Further, he directed them to seek funds for laying the highway between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram airport, and fulfil the promise of upgrading Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airports as international airports. He added the Centre has to be reminded about fulfilling its promise to set up the Kadapa Steel Plant and Dugarajapatnam Port.

On the issue of Visakha Metro Rail, Jagan told officials to seek 40% funds from the Centre for acquiring land and to take up construction as private promoters have come forward to bear the remaining 60% of the cost. Stating that three capitals have been announced for the State for decentralisation and comprehensive development, he said, “Integrated development between these areas is our responsibility.

But the Centre’s support is needed to develop a transport system needs to be developed to connect these three areas.” He also urged them raise the issue of division of properties in various banks between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: A day before the meeting with the Union Home Secretary on the implementation of the provisions in the 13th Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the status of various assurances made to Andhra Pradesh during bifurcation. Reiterating that the State has suffered severely due to the bifurcation, Jagan directed officials, who will attend the meet, to put pressure on the Centre to give special attention to residual Andhra compared to other States. Pointing out that several provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act remain only on paper even after 10 years of bifurcation, he asserted that the Central government is responsible for implementing the assurances.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Over 58% of the debt is allocated to AP and 42% to Telangana. But in terms of revenue, 58% went to Telangana and 42% to AP. How will we progress in such state of affairs?” Jagan sought to know. Elucidating on the key pain points, Jagan said, “Special Category Status has not been granted and there are several problems in securing funds for the Polavaram project. Telangana is yet to clear the power dues.” Instructing officials to raise these issues during the meeting, he asked them to also mention about the Bhogapuram airport, which is being built as a replacement to Vizag airport as it faces hurdles in civil aviation due to the Eastern Naval Command activity. ‘Raise issue of division of funds between TS & AP’ Further, he directed them to seek funds for laying the highway between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram airport, and fulfil the promise of upgrading Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airports as international airports. He added the Centre has to be reminded about fulfilling its promise to set up the Kadapa Steel Plant and Dugarajapatnam Port. On the issue of Visakha Metro Rail, Jagan told officials to seek 40% funds from the Centre for acquiring land and to take up construction as private promoters have come forward to bear the remaining 60% of the cost. Stating that three capitals have been announced for the State for decentralisation and comprehensive development, he said, “Integrated development between these areas is our responsibility. But the Centre’s support is needed to develop a transport system needs to be developed to connect these three areas.” He also urged them raise the issue of division of properties in various banks between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp