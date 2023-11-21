TDP campaign to intensify; Lokesh, Bhuvaneswari set to resume yatras to reach out to people

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With former Chief Minister and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu getting regular bail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, the Telugu Desam Party is all set to intensify its political campaign once again.

According to TDP sources, Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, will soon re-launch his Yuva Galam Padayatra, while Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari will continue her Nijam Gelavai Yatra.

Lokesh started his yatra on January 27 this year and was scheduled to cover 4,000 km from Kuppam to Srikakulam. The yatra was stopped abruptly following the arrest of Naidu.

Before his arrest in the skill development case, Naidu was undertaking ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ campaign.

After the arrest of Naidu, the party had taken up programmes in protest against the arrest of the former Chief Minister, but no major political campaign was organised.

Lokesh has been busy discussing with legal experts to fight the series of cases registered by the State government against Naidu and himself.

“Our programmes will be intensified from now onwards. The Andhra Pradesh High Court observations that there was no prima facie evidence of Naidu’s involvement in the case gave the much-needed boost for us to go to the people and expose the vindictive actions of the YSRC government,’’ TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah told TNIE.

Sources said Naidu is likely to arrive in Vijayawada on November 29 and once his health stabilises, he will also continue his ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ campaign in the State.

TDP MLA and PAC Chairman Payyavula Keshav too felt that the comments made by the High Court while granting regular bail are a serious blow to both the APCID and the YSRC government.

Responding to the High Court verdict, Lokesh tweeted on X, “It is a moment of victory for the people of Andhra Pradesh as our leader @ncbn garu stands vindicated today. The Hon’ble Court, in its ruling, has issued numerous strong observations, delivering a decisive rebuttal to the YSRCP government.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: With former Chief Minister and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu getting regular bail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, the Telugu Desam Party is all set to intensify its political campaign once again. According to TDP sources, Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, will soon re-launch his Yuva Galam Padayatra, while Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari will continue her Nijam Gelavai Yatra. Lokesh started his yatra on January 27 this year and was scheduled to cover 4,000 km from Kuppam to Srikakulam. The yatra was stopped abruptly following the arrest of Naidu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Before his arrest in the skill development case, Naidu was undertaking ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ campaign. After the arrest of Naidu, the party had taken up programmes in protest against the arrest of the former Chief Minister, but no major political campaign was organised. Lokesh has been busy discussing with legal experts to fight the series of cases registered by the State government against Naidu and himself. “Our programmes will be intensified from now onwards. The Andhra Pradesh High Court observations that there was no prima facie evidence of Naidu’s involvement in the case gave the much-needed boost for us to go to the people and expose the vindictive actions of the YSRC government,’’ TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah told TNIE. Sources said Naidu is likely to arrive in Vijayawada on November 29 and once his health stabilises, he will also continue his ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ campaign in the State. TDP MLA and PAC Chairman Payyavula Keshav too felt that the comments made by the High Court while granting regular bail are a serious blow to both the APCID and the YSRC government. Responding to the High Court verdict, Lokesh tweeted on X, “It is a moment of victory for the people of Andhra Pradesh as our leader @ncbn garu stands vindicated today. The Hon’ble Court, in its ruling, has issued numerous strong observations, delivering a decisive rebuttal to the YSRCP government.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp