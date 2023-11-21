Vizag spying case: Another accused held in Mumbai

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested one more accused in the Visakhapatnam espionage case, which is related to the leak of classified defence information through a Pakistani ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) spying network.

The accused, identified as Amaan Salim Shaikh, was arrested from Mumbai. The central agency had conducted raids at two locations—one in Mumbai and the other at Hojai in Assam.

Salim is the third person to be arrested in the case.

The NIA has filed chargesheets against four people, including two absconding Pakistani operatives.

Salim was found to have activated the SIM cards that were being used by the Pakistani intelligence officers involved in the racket.

The issue came to light in 2021 when the counterintelligence cell in Andhra Pradesh registered the case on January 12, 2021, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Official Secrets Act, according to an official release.

