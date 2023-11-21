Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag spying case: Another accused held in Mumbai

Salim was found to have activated the SIM cards that were being used by the Pakistani intelligence officers involved in the racket.

Published: 21st November 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested one more accused in the Visakhapatnam espionage case, which is related to the leak of classified defence information through a Pakistani ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) spying network. 

The accused, identified as Amaan Salim Shaikh, was arrested from Mumbai. The central agency had conducted raids at two locations—one in Mumbai and the other at Hojai in Assam.

Salim is the third person to be arrested in the case.

The NIA has filed chargesheets against four people, including two absconding Pakistani operatives.

Salim was found to have activated the SIM cards that were being used by the Pakistani intelligence officers involved in the racket.

The issue came to light in 2021 when the counterintelligence cell in Andhra Pradesh registered the case on January 12, 2021, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Official Secrets Act, according to an official release.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam espionage case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp