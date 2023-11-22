Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: Lokesh deplores police ‘assault’ on iTDP activist

He alleged that some police officials, who had become goons of the ruling YSRC leaders, were tarnishing the integrity of the police system.

Published: 22nd November 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday strongly condemned the police ‘highhandedness’ against iTDP Kosigi mandal president Sheikh Hussain Saab.

In a press release, he said Hussain, an ambulance driver, was taken to the police station and subjected to physical abuse for his active involvement on TDP social media.

He alleged that some police officials, who had become goons of the ruling YSRC leaders, were tarnishing the integrity of the police system. He accused Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar of using abusive language against Hussain, besides physically assaulting him for supporting the TDP.

TAGS
Nara Lokesh Sheikh Hussain Saab

