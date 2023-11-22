BCCI Quadrangular Series: England team offers prayers at Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nineteen members of the England Under-19 cricket team, along with their supporting staff, offered prayers at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSVD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday ahead of their match with India as part of the BCCI U-19 Quadrangular Series-2023.

Officials of the temple Trust facilitated a special darshan of the Goddess for the England cricketers. The priest explained to the team about the temple and narrated mythological stories in English.

Members of the temple Trust, Buddha Rambabu, Katta Sattaiah, Kesari Nagamani, and assistant executive officer Chandrasekhar presented prasadam and silk robes to all the 19 VIP guests.

ACA coach and security in-charge for all the teams S Ram Kumar said, “The U-19 team, including the captain of the team Ben Mckinney, Tazeem Ali, Farhan Ahmed, Charles Allison, Charlie Barnard, Luc Benkenstein, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Edward Jack, Dominic Kelly, Mitchell Killeen, James Langridge, Sebastian Morgan, and five supporting staff members had darshan of Goddess Durga.”

He added that the team admired the temple’s architecture, took individual selfies, and appreciated the cultural atmosphere in the temple premises.

The tournament featuring four teams - India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England - commenced at the Andhra Cricket Association Grounds in Mulapadu near Vijayawada. The final match is scheduled to be held on November 27.

