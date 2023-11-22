Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bridge on Tungabhadra HLC collapses in Anantapur

The paddy bags in the truck fell into the canal and washed away. The truck which hung from the edge of the bridge for some time, fell into the canal.

Published: 22nd November 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bridge on Tungabhadra HLC collapses in Anantapur

A truck fell into the canal as the bridge collapsed at Kanekallu mandal in Anantapur district. (Express)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A bridge on Tungabhadra High Level Canal (HLC) at Kannekal in Anantapur district collapsed on Tuesday. The accident took place when a paddy-laden truck was passing on the bridge.

The paddy bags in the truck fell into the canal and washed away. The truck which hung from the edge of the bridge for some time, fell into the canal.

Fortunately, no one was travelling on the bridge at that time, besides the truck.

Villagers and passersby, who saw the accident, immediately rushed to the rescue of the driver and cleaner of the truck, but by that time they had managed to come out of it safely.  

Kannekal villagers said the bridge was in a dilapidated condition and irrigation officials had cautioned people not to use it. However, it is the only way connecting Gangualpurma and Racchmarri villages, it is being used.

This is the third bridge on the High Level Canal in the district that has collapsed. Earlier, two bridges, one last year and the other this year, had collapsed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anantapur bridge collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp