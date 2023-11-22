Bridge on Tungabhadra HLC collapses in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A bridge on Tungabhadra High Level Canal (HLC) at Kannekal in Anantapur district collapsed on Tuesday. The accident took place when a paddy-laden truck was passing on the bridge.

The paddy bags in the truck fell into the canal and washed away. The truck which hung from the edge of the bridge for some time, fell into the canal.

Fortunately, no one was travelling on the bridge at that time, besides the truck.

Villagers and passersby, who saw the accident, immediately rushed to the rescue of the driver and cleaner of the truck, but by that time they had managed to come out of it safely.

Kannekal villagers said the bridge was in a dilapidated condition and irrigation officials had cautioned people not to use it. However, it is the only way connecting Gangualpurma and Racchmarri villages, it is being used.

This is the third bridge on the High Level Canal in the district that has collapsed. Earlier, two bridges, one last year and the other this year, had collapsed.

