Heavy rains inundate Nellore and parts of Tirupati

Drains were clogged and overflowed in several areas, including Ummareddygunta, Balaji Nagar, Nawabpeta and other areas on the outskirts.

Published: 22nd November 2023

Heavy rains on Nov 21, 2023, at Sullurupet in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. (Express)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Due to the impact of the North East monsoon, parts of Nellore district and Sullurpet and Gudur division of Tirupati district received moderate to heavy rainfall since Monday late night.

According to the reports reaching here, Indukurpet and Vidavaluru mandals in Nellore district and Vidyanagar in Tirupati districts witnessed the highest rainfall with 15 cm, 12 cm and 15 cm respectively.

Nellore district received 3 cm of average rainfall in the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, Naidupeta and Muthukuru mandals recorded 10 cm of rainfall, and Chillakur, Manubolu, Venkatagiri, and Chittamur mandals recorded 9 cm of rainfall.

Affecting normal life and inundating several low-lying areas, the rain lashed Nellore city. The city has recorded 11 cm of rainfall since late Monday night.

Drains were clogged and overflowed in several areas, including Ummareddygunta, Balaji Nagar, Nawabpeta, and other areas on the outskirts.

Underbridges at Ramalingapuram, Magunta layout, and Atmakur bus stand were inundated with knee-deep water, disrupting the movement of commuters.

Meanwhile, city Mayor P Sravanthi inspected the girls' welfare hostel, located close to the Madras bus stand centre, which was inundated with rainwater. She directed the officials to pump out water from the premises.

