Heavy to moderate rains likely in coastal Andhra, Rayalseema

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places in Rayalaseema region.

Published: 22nd November 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rains on Nov 21, 2023, at Sullurupet in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. (Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Met department forecasted heavy rains at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday and thunderstorms at isolated places in coastal districts and Rayalaseema region for the next two days.

According to the Meteorological Department, a trough in the easterly direction at mean sea level is now running over the Comorin area off the Andhra Pradesh coast, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Further, it was noted that the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and vicinity and another similar development over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast had merged with the trough.

Meanwhile, several parts of AP witnessed cloudy conditions on Tuesday. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over Nellore and Tirupati districts.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places in Rayalaseema region.

