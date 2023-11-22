One injured in clash at Ongole Medical College

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Panic prevailed at the Ongole Medical College as two groups of third-year (2020 batch) clashed on the campus on Monday and Tuesday.

One student sustained injuries in the incident and was shifted to a hospital. A video of the clash on the premises of the college went viral on social media platforms, following which the management identified the students, counselled them, and restored order. However, the two groups clashed again later, and pelted stones at one another outside the campus.

Subsequently, Ongole Taluk police rushed to the spot, controlled the situation, and began an investigation after both groups lodged against each other.

Ongole DSP V Narayanaswamy Reddy, along with the college principal, Dr Yedukondala Rao, and CIs Lakshman and Bhaktavasthala Reddy, spoke to the reporters and revealed the details of the incident.

Elaborating on the case, the DSP said earlier a group of students lodged a complaint regarding substance abuse on the campus. Subsequently, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials conducted a probe.

Following this, the OMC authorities suspended nine students from the boys' hostel after an inquiry. Since then, the students, who were punished, held a grudge against the complainants and have been trying to attack them, resulting in the recent violent incidents, he explained.

“The students are fighting over some petty issue. There is no evidence to prove that the clashes were a result of caste-based trouble,” he said and also ruled out the consumption of ganja or any other narcotics in the issue as being reported on some social media platforms.

He added that students from both groups have been taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

Further, he requested the parents to take care of the students and urged the public to neither spread fake information nor believe it as it may create unnecessary tension.

“Earlier, too, there were clashes between two groups in the college over petty issues and attempts were reportedly made to tonsure one of the students. We had registered cases against both groups and serious action will be initiated on them based on the investigation,” the DSP explained.

