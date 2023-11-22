Home States Andhra Pradesh

Registration for journalists' housing across Andhra from Nov 23

Journalists seeking house sites, should submit their online application with relevant particulars within 45 days from the date of opening of the I&PR website

Published: 22nd November 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 11:53 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The website for the online registration of journalist house sites will be opened on November 23. Journalists seeking house sites, should submit their online application with relevant particulars within 45 days from the date of opening of the I&PR website (http://ipr.ap.gov.in) for registration, I&PR Commissioner and Ex-officio Secretary Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday.

The last date for registration of applications is January 6, 2024. He said to address the housing needs of journalists, the government launched the Journalist Housing Scheme.

The scheme provides affordable house sites at the rate of three cents to each eligible accredited journalist across the State with a cost-sharing ratio of 60% by government and 40% journalist contribution.

Vijay Kumar Reddy said on completion of the registration process, the particulars will be primarily verified for accreditation, his/her work experience, and others and if found eligible, the application will be forwarded to the districts.

The district-level committees will verify the eligibility of journalists and also identify land for the allocation of house sites in the district. The I&PR Department has already directed the collectors to set up district-level committees within a week so as to start the identification of land, he added.

