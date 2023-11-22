TDP collecting sensitive data of voters: YSRC's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the TDP has come up with a new technique to deceive the people again, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the opposition party is collecting sensitive data of voters, besides luring them with financial benefits they are expected to get from June 2024.

“The TDP is sending congratulatory messages through an App that a particular voter will get lakhs of benefits in the next five years (if it comes to power). This comes under cybercrime and it is also violating the Representation of Peoples Act. The TDP is even violating the rules set by the Election Commission of India by taking the ID card of the targeted voter,” Sajjala alleged.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sajjala said two incidents had come to light in Rajampet where TDP activists collected the details of voters.

“The TDP has not announced its manifesto, but it is going to the doorstep of the people to collect the details of voters. The details are entered into an App and the voter is asked to click on the OTP he receives. Once the person clicks on the OTP, he will get Bhavishyathuku Guarantee card with a congratulatory message that he will get financial benefits amounting to lakhs as per the eligibility of the person in the next five years from June 2024,’’ Sajjala explained, while making a presentation on how the App works.

The YSRC general secretary accused the TDP of trying to deceive people with impractical promises. “The modus operandi shows that there is not much difference between TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and an international cybercrime network. Crime networks target individuals, but Naidu is targeting the entire five crore population of the State,” he remarked.

Sajjala said Naidu also tried to delete the votes of those, who are sympathisers of other parties through Seva Mitra App when in power, but they could successfully prevented it.

“Naidu, when in power, could get 50 lakh votes deleted, but by approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI), we could get back 30 lakh votes,’’ he mentioned.

“The YSRC will lodge a complaint with the ECI over the collection of sensitive data of voters by the TDP and take legal recourse,” he said.

On TDP leaders’ claim that truth has prevailed with the release of Naidu, who was arrested in the skill development corporation case, on interim bail from Rajamahendravaram Prison on medical grounds initially, Sajjala wondered as to how Naidu was diagnosed with so many ailments soon after his arrest.

“The truth is that a scam took place and that Naidu is a scamster and it will be proven,’’ he asserted.

