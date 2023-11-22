Two fishermen die as boat capsizes off Kakinada coast

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two fishermen died after the boat, in which a crew of five members who ventured into the sea, capsized near Hope Island in Kakinada on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Mailapalli Thata Rao (35) and Garikina Sathiraju (67), natives of Dummulapeta in Kakinada urban.

According to the port station inspector Sumanth, the crew ventured into the sea from Kakinada fishing harbour on Monday night and were returning back to the shore when the mishap took place. It was learnt that the boat overturned when the fishermen were unable to control the boat due to high tide.

While three of the crew managed to escape the jaws of death, the other two members went missing.

Later, the fisheries department and Marine police team retrieved the bodies and were handed over to their family members. Port station police registered a case and are investigating.

