Two years later, still no sign of promised houses for Annamayya deluge victims

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: It has been two years since the nightmarish deluge that claimed 39 lives and rendered hundreds of people houseless in the villages downstream of the Annamayya project in Rajampet mandal of the erstwhile combined Kadapa district.

In the early hours of November 19, 2021 when everyone was asleep, the earthen bund of the Annamayya project on Cheyyeru River collapsed under the impact of unprecedented inflows following heavy rains in its upper catchment areas.

Even after two years, the victims of deluge are still waiting for the promised houses to materialise, while living in makeshift shelters.

A total of 446 people in Pullapatthuru, Thogurupeta, Ramachandrapuram, Mandapalle and Seshamambapuram villages were sanctioned house sites as part of the relief measures, and Rs 22.30 crore was allocated for housing on November 19, 2022, a year after the fateful day.

However, even after one year of sanctioning the funds, only eight houses have been completed, while the others are at various stages of construction.

According to the officials, out of 446 sanctioned houses, construction of 308 houses was taken up in three layouts in Pulapatthuru, 79 in Thogurupeta, 47 in Ramachandrapuram, seven in Mandapalle and five in Seshamambapuram.

Out of the total, only seven houses have been completed and the construction of 43 houses is yet to begin.

“We are left with no other option, but to stay in our temporary huts as houses are still under construction even after two years,” said Akepati Gangulaiah of Pulapatthuru, while speaking to TNIE.

“When we ask contractors about the inordinate delay in construction, they cite delay in clearance of the bills and further they shout at us for questioning them, stating we are not the ones who are spending the money,” said K Malleswari and K Mounica of the same village.

Sekhar of Pulapatthuru said his family lost everything in the deluge and now they are working as daily wagers for a living.

“We at least hoped that we could get a permanent shelter, but the promised houses are being delayed, forcing us to live in temporary shelters at the mercy of nature,” he rued.

When contacted, Joint Collector Farman Ahmad Khan said they are making every effort to complete the houses for the deluge victims at the earliest.

“Every Wednesday, Annamayya District Collector PS Girisha is reviewing the progress of housing in the villages affected by the Annmayya project deluge along with other housing projects. During his recent visit, the Collector has sternly directed the contractor to complete the works at the earliest and the contractor assured to do it,” the Joint Collector said.

