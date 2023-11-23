Home States Andhra Pradesh

39th All India Postal Table Tennis Tourney kicks off

The tournament will be conducted in Men and Women’s singles, doubles and veteran categories.

Paddlers in action during the 39th All India Postal Table Tennis Tourney in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 39th All India Postal Table Tennis Tournament kicked off at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor stadium in Patamata on Wednesday.

Chief postmaster general (AP circle) Col. V Ramulu inaugurated the tournament.Postmaster general (Vijayawada) DSVR Murthy and director of postal services (HQ) Sandesh Mahadevappa and other officers participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Around 150 officials from 15 States across the country, including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tami Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Circles, will take part in the tournament. The tournament will be conducted in Men and Women’s singles, doubles and veteran categories.

The final is scheduled to be held on November 26 at 3 pm. Col. V Ramulu said every year sports and cultural events are conducted at national level in 15 categories, including cricket, carrom, kabaddi, chess, badminton, volleyball, basketball and hockey.

