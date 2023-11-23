Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses to issue stay on agriculture meters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has made it clear that it cannot intervene in the smart meters for agriculture connections at this juncture and refused to issue an interim stay. TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy filed a PIL challenging the government’s decision to give a contract of fixing smart meters and supplementary appliances to Shirdi Sai Electricals.

When the PIL came up for hearing before the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, asked the petitioner as to why they did not approach the vigilance authority as it was related to tenders. The court directed the Principal Secretary (Power) and DISCOMs to file a counter with full details. It issued notices to them to this effect. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to December 20.

Presenting his arguments in the case, the petitioner’s counsel said smart meters are being procured at a higher cost than the one fixed by the Centre. Further, additional equipment is being fixed at extra cost. The Centre has fixed the maximum price of smart meter at Rs 6,000 and is providing Rs 900 subsidy. The State has called for tenders ignoring the Centre’s orders and finalised the tender for higher price, he contended.

PIL on Thotlakonda complex

The PIL filed by environmentalist L Rani Sharma challenging the GO 131 issued by the government in 2021 reducing the area of Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex in Bhimunipatnam mandal of Visakhapatnam district, came up for hearing before the High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on Wednesday. The court said it will direct ASI to survey the area of Buddhist Complex and before that it will hear the arguments of the government. It directed the government to file a counter with full details. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to December 20.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has made it clear that it cannot intervene in the smart meters for agriculture connections at this juncture and refused to issue an interim stay. TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy filed a PIL challenging the government’s decision to give a contract of fixing smart meters and supplementary appliances to Shirdi Sai Electricals. When the PIL came up for hearing before the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, asked the petitioner as to why they did not approach the vigilance authority as it was related to tenders. The court directed the Principal Secretary (Power) and DISCOMs to file a counter with full details. It issued notices to them to this effect. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to December 20. Presenting his arguments in the case, the petitioner’s counsel said smart meters are being procured at a higher cost than the one fixed by the Centre. Further, additional equipment is being fixed at extra cost. The Centre has fixed the maximum price of smart meter at Rs 6,000 and is providing Rs 900 subsidy. The State has called for tenders ignoring the Centre’s orders and finalised the tender for higher price, he contended.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); PIL on Thotlakonda complex The PIL filed by environmentalist L Rani Sharma challenging the GO 131 issued by the government in 2021 reducing the area of Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex in Bhimunipatnam mandal of Visakhapatnam district, came up for hearing before the High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on Wednesday. The court said it will direct ASI to survey the area of Buddhist Complex and before that it will hear the arguments of the government. It directed the government to file a counter with full details. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to December 20. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp