‘Caste census vital for social empowerment’: R Krishnaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha member and BC leader R Krishnaiah hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to conduct caste census in the State. Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, he said, “TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is anti-BC and his arrogant comments against them are enough proof of his indifferent attitude towards BC welfare.” "Jagan is a friend of BCs. He has realised the significance of the caste census as it is crucial for evolving the BC welfare initiatives, which are vital for the development of the State," he averred.

Stating that caste census has been taken up after 100 years, the MP said, The Chief Ministers of other States are surprised over the bold decision taken by Andhra Pradesh CM. It should be noted that Chief Ministers of several States belong to Backward Classes, but they are yet to make decisions in this regard, he pointed out.

“We are thankful to our CM for his initiative to conduct caste census, which will benefit the people belonging to Backward Classes, and in turn will help promote the State’s economic growth,” he said. Krishnaiah said it is not just BCs, who stand to benefit, but SC, ST and Minorities will also benefit and all of them are grateful to Jagan, who is the real backbone of BCs.“Smiles are visible on the faces of beneficiaries of welfare schemes as the YSRC government is committed to implementing its election manifesto - Navaratnalu in letter and spirit,” he lauded.

Krishnaiah asserted that no other government be it in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh or the bifurcated State, has accorded priority to BCs in politics. “But, Jagan has done it. He has allotted 67% of the cabinet posts to BC, SC, ST and Minorities. Eleven ministers in the State cabinet belong to BCs and 50% of the eight Rajya Sabha seats have also been given to BCs. This shows Jagan’s commitment to political empowerment of BCs,” he asserted.

The BC leader emphasised the need for cooperation and support of everyone for the smooth conduct of caste census. “But unfortunately, Opposition TDP, which used to hinder Jagan’s welfare initiatives at every step, has yet again resorted to vicious campaign against the YSRC government. I only appeal to them not to create obstacles for caste census,” he added.

