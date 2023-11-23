CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to disburse Rs 81.64 crore under Kalyanamasthu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 81.64 crore in financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of 10,511 couples, who got married during July-October 2023, under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa scheme on Thursday.

The State government is providing financial assistance to poor parents to perform their children’s marriage in a dignified manner after completion of education under Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa. Girls belonging to BC, SC, and ST minority communities, and the disabled and construction workers’ families are eligible to get the benefit.

To avail of Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa benefits, a Class X pass is mandatory for both the bride and the bridegroom, and they should be in the age group of 18-21 years by the time of their marriage. With the 10th class qualification criterion, the government is not only preventing child marriages, but also ensuring that children get educated up to Intermediate with the aid of the Amma Vodi scheme, officials explained.

The YSRC government has extended Rs 348.84 crore, including the latest aid of Rs 81.64 crore, to 46,062 beneficiaries under Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 81.64 crore in financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of 10,511 couples, who got married during July-October 2023, under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa scheme on Thursday. The State government is providing financial assistance to poor parents to perform their children’s marriage in a dignified manner after completion of education under Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa. Girls belonging to BC, SC, and ST minority communities, and the disabled and construction workers’ families are eligible to get the benefit. To avail of Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa benefits, a Class X pass is mandatory for both the bride and the bridegroom, and they should be in the age group of 18-21 years by the time of their marriage. With the 10th class qualification criterion, the government is not only preventing child marriages, but also ensuring that children get educated up to Intermediate with the aid of the Amma Vodi scheme, officials explained. The YSRC government has extended Rs 348.84 crore, including the latest aid of Rs 81.64 crore, to 46,062 beneficiaries under Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp