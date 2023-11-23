Giving musical touch, KMC to open SPB Memorial Park in a couple of days

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool Municipal Corporation is all set to open a new park named after legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam in the next couple of days. Located in the SBI colony behind the APSAP camp in the city, the park was renovated with several musical instruments at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

The ‘SP Balasubrahmanyam Memorial Musical Park’ is one of the KMC’s initiatives to transform parks in the city, aiming to promote health among the residents through fusion of yoga, science and music. Earlier, the civic body had developed Samskruthi Park, Science Park, Tricolour Big Park, Children Park and City Park.

More than 6.5 lakh people are living in Kurnool city with as many as 52 divisions. The transformation of these parks is part of an initiative to improve the city’s infrastructure and make public spaces more attractive for the local population and tourists.

Adding to the enchanting ambience of the SP Balasubrahmanyam Music Park, the walls are adorned with portraits of famous singers and the keynotes of Indian music. Kurnool Mayor BY Ramaiah said, “The rejuvenated parks are part of a broader effort to make Kurnool a better place to live and visit. The parks are now being transformed into centres for improving health and scientific temper.”

