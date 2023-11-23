Home States Andhra Pradesh

Giving musical touch, KMC to open SPB Memorial Park in a couple of days

The transformation of these parks is part of an initiative to improve the city’s infrastructure and make public spaces more attractive for the local population and tourists.

Published: 23rd November 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

The SP Balasubrahmanyam Memorial Musical Park in Kurnool | Express

The SP Balasubrahmanyam Memorial Musical Park in Kurnool | Express

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool Municipal Corporation is all set to open a new park named after legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam in the next couple of days. Located in the SBI colony behind the APSAP camp in the city, the park was renovated with several musical instruments at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

The ‘SP Balasubrahmanyam Memorial Musical Park’ is one of the KMC’s initiatives to transform parks in the city, aiming to promote health among the residents through fusion of yoga, science and music. Earlier, the civic body had developed Samskruthi Park, Science Park, Tricolour Big Park, Children Park and City Park.

More than 6.5 lakh people are living in Kurnool city with as many as 52 divisions. The transformation of these parks is part of an initiative to improve the city’s infrastructure and make public spaces more attractive for the local population and tourists.

Adding to the enchanting ambience of the SP Balasubrahmanyam Music Park, the walls are adorned with portraits of famous singers and the keynotes of Indian music. Kurnool Mayor BY Ramaiah said, “The rejuvenated parks are part of a broader effort to make Kurnool a better place to live and visit. The parks are now being transformed into centres for improving health and scientific temper.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool Municipal Corporation SP Balasubrahmanyam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp