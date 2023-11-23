Ongole RTC region earns Rs 1 crore revenue

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole (Prakasam) region in the Nellore-APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) limits has raked in the highest revenue of Rs 1.05 crore by operating 412 Dasara special services, which covered 2.47 lakh kilometres.

Nellore and Guntur districts stood second and third, respectively.While the Kanigiri Depot in Ongole raked in Rs 42 lakh by operating 153 services and covered nearly 90,000 km, Markapur depot operated 106 special bus services to cover a distance of 50,000 km and earned Rs 24 lakh.

Ongole RTC manager B Sudhakar, along with Kanigiri and Markapur Depot managers Srimannarayana and Narasimhulu, received the appreciation certificates from the APSRTC managing director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao during a special programme organised in Vijayawada.

Further, the District Public Transport Department is planning to introduce seasonal pilgrim tours, including

Tiruvannamalai, Sabarimala and Pancharama.

