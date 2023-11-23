Home States Andhra Pradesh

VVIT Balotsav-2023 from Dec 11, posters released

VVIT Balotsav-2023 event will be held from December 11 to 13.

GUNTUR: Three-day VVIT Balotsav-2023 event will be held from December 11 to 13 at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology college premises, said Chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar.

He along with officials unveiled Balotsav posters here on Wednesday.

He said Balotsav is held every year with the coordination of AP Education Department, Higher Education Council, and APNRTS. Interested candidates can enrol at www.balotsav.in website.

