YSRC, TDP step up efforts to win majority seats

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Though the Opposition TDP is making efforts to regain its lost glory in the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district, the ruling YSRC seems to have consolidated its strong vote bank with its latest mass outreach programme Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra.

The public meetings held by the YSRC in Markapur and Kanigiri as part of the bus yatra had attracted huge crowds, besides creating a positive impact on the neighbouring Giddalur, Darsi and Yerragondapalem segments. The yatra highlighting the welfare and social empowerment initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, seems to have helped promote coordination between the party rank and file. The YSRC is also getting ready to ensure the success of ‘Why AP Needs Jagan Again’ campaign to win the trust of people.

“Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra has evoked a huge response from people in the western part of Prakasam district as it aims to highlight the social justice rendered by the YSRC government to BC, SC, ST and minority communities,” said party district president J Venkata Reddy. However, with regard to the allotment of YSRC tickets in the ensuing elections, there has been no clarity yet.

YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy, who exhorted the party rank and file to strive for the victory of sitting Markapur MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy in the ensuing elections, has not given any clarity with regard to the renomination of sitting MLA B Madhusudan Yadav from Kanigiri. Other YSRC MLAs Audimulapu Suresh (Yerragondapalem), Anna Rambabu (Giddalur), M Venugopal (Darsi), TJR Sudhakar Babu (Santhanuthalapadu), Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Ongole), M Mahidhar Reddy (Kandukur) and Karanam Balaram (Chirala TDP MLA who switched loyalties to the YSRC) are confident of getting the party ticket in the next elections.

B Krishna Chaitanya (Addanki), Ashok Babu (Kondepi) and A Krishna Mohan (Parchur), YSRC in charge of the Assembly segments held by the TDP, are also exuding confidence of getting the party ticket. Former MLA Damacharla Janardhan has started ‘Janam Kosam-Janardhan’ campaign to reach out to the people, along with the ‘Babu Surety- Bhavishyathku Guarantee’ programme of the TDP.

Sitting TDP MLAs Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy (Kondepi), Yeluru Sambasiva Rao (Parchur), and Gottipati Ravi Kumar (Addanki) are also actively participating in the party outreach programmes in their respective segments.

“The YSRC government has lost the people’s confidence due to its undemocratic and irrelevant policies and political vendetta. There is a strong anti-establishment wave in Prakasam, particularly after the illegal arrest of our party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case, which will help us regain our lost glory in the coming elections,” TDP district president Nukasani Balaji told TNIE.

