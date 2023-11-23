YSRC’s bus yatra attracts huge crowds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra drew large crowds as the outreach programme was organised on a different note in Ongole on Wednesday. A grand procession of 21 tableaus, each representing different BC communities and their respective occupations were displayed, signifying the vital role of the communities in shaping the State’s progress. Through this campaign, the YSRC made an effort to convey the message of social and political empowerment of the marginalised communities, including BC, SC, ST and minorities.

Addressing the gathering, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna emphasised that the YSRC government has adopted the right balance between the welfare of marginalised communities and the overall growth of State. “This equilibrium is evident in the development indices recently released by the RBI,’’ he said.

The Social Welfare Minister said, “Andhra Pradesh has achieved a notable 50% increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), surging from Rs 8.7 lakh crore in March 2019 to Rs 13.17 lakh crore in 2022-23. This substantial growth has propelled the State from the 16th to the fourth position in the country.”

Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh said the government’s educational reforms, including the introduction of English medium in government schools and the implementation of the volunteer system, are gaining national recognition. “Political parties in various States, Rajasthan being one of them, have incorporated these initiatives into their manifestos, acknowledging the success of these measures under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership in AP.”

In Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Visakhapatnam South constituency, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram lambasted the previous TDP regime for its failure to ensure quality education for children. Speaking about the YSRC government’s outreach for Muslims, Waqf Board Chairman Khadar Basha said, “Jagan has not only increased salaries for Imams and Mouzams but also fulfilled the promises such as providing financial assistance to the Muslim community for Haj pilgrimage.

The bus yatra was also held at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district, where thousands converged in support of the party. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy highlighted the significant financial support provided to the weaker sections in that particular constituency, stating, “As many as 183,197 BC beneficiaries have directly received Rs 409.3 crore through DBT schemes.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra drew large crowds as the outreach programme was organised on a different note in Ongole on Wednesday. A grand procession of 21 tableaus, each representing different BC communities and their respective occupations were displayed, signifying the vital role of the communities in shaping the State’s progress. Through this campaign, the YSRC made an effort to convey the message of social and political empowerment of the marginalised communities, including BC, SC, ST and minorities. Addressing the gathering, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna emphasised that the YSRC government has adopted the right balance between the welfare of marginalised communities and the overall growth of State. “This equilibrium is evident in the development indices recently released by the RBI,’’ he said. The Social Welfare Minister said, “Andhra Pradesh has achieved a notable 50% increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), surging from Rs 8.7 lakh crore in March 2019 to Rs 13.17 lakh crore in 2022-23. This substantial growth has propelled the State from the 16th to the fourth position in the country.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh said the government’s educational reforms, including the introduction of English medium in government schools and the implementation of the volunteer system, are gaining national recognition. “Political parties in various States, Rajasthan being one of them, have incorporated these initiatives into their manifestos, acknowledging the success of these measures under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership in AP.” In Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Visakhapatnam South constituency, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram lambasted the previous TDP regime for its failure to ensure quality education for children. Speaking about the YSRC government’s outreach for Muslims, Waqf Board Chairman Khadar Basha said, “Jagan has not only increased salaries for Imams and Mouzams but also fulfilled the promises such as providing financial assistance to the Muslim community for Haj pilgrimage. The bus yatra was also held at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district, where thousands converged in support of the party. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy highlighted the significant financial support provided to the weaker sections in that particular constituency, stating, “As many as 183,197 BC beneficiaries have directly received Rs 409.3 crore through DBT schemes.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp