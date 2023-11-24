Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: 46-year-old school teacher arrested for consummating 'marriage' with minor student

After allegedly manipulating and marrying the girl on Nov 19, the Hindi teacher of Yandagani Zilla Parishad High School forcibly kept her with him and consummated the 'marriage'.

Published: 24th November 2023

By PTI

TADERU: A 46-year-old school teacher and father of two daughters was arrested here for allegedly 'marrying' his minor student, a 15-year-old girl, said a police official on Friday.

Police arrested K Somaraju on Thursday, Hindi teacher of Yandagani Zilla Parishad High School near Bhimavaram in West Godavari district for luring the girl under the guise of love and 'marrying' her by tying a sacred thread around her neck, police said.

"Somaraju courted the minor girl for four months and gave his smartphone to her. Recently, he picked her up from her house, took her to his house and married her," West Godavari District Disha (women's protection wing) DSP N Murali Krishna told PTI.

After allegedly manipulating and marrying the girl on November 19, Somaraju forcibly kept her with him for a couple of days and consummated the 'marriage'.

However, Krishna said the girl managed to escape from his clutches to return home in Yandagandi village and informed her family about the ordeal.

Later, accompanied by her father, the 10th standard student approached the police and lodged a complaint against her Hindi teacher.

Police arrested Somaraju, whose wife abandoned him seven years ago, and filed a case under IPC Sections 376, 342 and 506.

Police also booked him under Sections 5 & 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and Section 9 of the Child Marriage Act.

The DSP said Somaraju will be produced before a Judge later Friday.

