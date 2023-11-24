Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan disburses Rs 81 crore under YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa scheme

Girls belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, and the disabled and construction workers’ families are eligible to get the benefit.

Published: 24th November 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

CM-Jagan-YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributes Rs 81.64 crore to 10,511 couples under the YSR Kalyanamasthu programme on Thursday. (Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed Rs 81.64 crore to 10,511 newly-weds who got married during the July-October 2023 quarter. Jagan released the sum from his Camp Office in Tadepalle and explained that the State government is providing financial aid to the poor parents so they can perform their children’s marriage in a dignified manner after completion of education.

Girls belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, and the disabled and construction workers’ families are eligible to get the benefit. So far, the government has released Rs 348.84 crore under four tranches, benefiting 46,062 since October 2022.

Pointing out that the State government has made it mandatory for girls and their grooms to pass Class X to be eligible for the scheme, he said, “There were some objections over the criteria, including fixing marriage age as 18 for girls and 21 for boys. I was told if the conditions are relaxed, I would get more votes. However, as a leader, it is important to have a vision which ensures people are benefited. Elections are secondary.”

He added that the eligibility criteria, coupled with other schemes like Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena and Amma Vodi, helped girls to continue their education, besides avoiding child marriages, reducing drop-out rate and increasing the GRE (Gross Enrolment Ratio) in schools and colleges. Accusing the previous TDP regime of not being sincere in implementing any of the schemes, he said the YSRC has been fulfilling its promises successfully.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp