Andhra CM Jagan disburses Rs 81 crore under YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed Rs 81.64 crore to 10,511 newly-weds who got married during the July-October 2023 quarter. Jagan released the sum from his Camp Office in Tadepalle and explained that the State government is providing financial aid to the poor parents so they can perform their children’s marriage in a dignified manner after completion of education.

Girls belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, and the disabled and construction workers’ families are eligible to get the benefit. So far, the government has released Rs 348.84 crore under four tranches, benefiting 46,062 since October 2022.

Pointing out that the State government has made it mandatory for girls and their grooms to pass Class X to be eligible for the scheme, he said, “There were some objections over the criteria, including fixing marriage age as 18 for girls and 21 for boys. I was told if the conditions are relaxed, I would get more votes. However, as a leader, it is important to have a vision which ensures people are benefited. Elections are secondary.”

He added that the eligibility criteria, coupled with other schemes like Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena and Amma Vodi, helped girls to continue their education, besides avoiding child marriages, reducing drop-out rate and increasing the GRE (Gross Enrolment Ratio) in schools and colleges. Accusing the previous TDP regime of not being sincere in implementing any of the schemes, he said the YSRC has been fulfilling its promises successfully.

