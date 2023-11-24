Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam yatra set to resume on Monday

Sources in the TDP said Lokesh will visit Razole, Mummidivaram, Kakinada (city and rural), Pithapuram and Tuni in the erstwhile East Godavari district.

Published: 24th November 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam yatra

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during Yuvagalam walkathon at Nidamarru in Guntur district in August 2023. (Photo | Prasant Madugula., EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will resume his Yuva Galam Padayatra on November 27, more than two months after he suspended it in East Godavari district following the arrest of his father and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on September 9 in the skill development corporation scam.

He will resume the yatra from Podalada in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The decision comes in the background of the high court granting bail to Naidu.

Sources in the TDP said Lokesh will visit Razole, Mummidivaram, Kakinada (city and rural), Pithapuram and Tuni in the erstwhile East Godavari district. He will then enter Anakapalli district and conclude his yatra in Visakhapatnam by December-end.

Initially, his yatra was to culminate at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Before Naidu’s arrest, Lokesh had also planned to complete his walkathon at the earliest so that he could be available for chalking out election strategy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam padayatra Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp