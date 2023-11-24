Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam yatra set to resume on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will resume his Yuva Galam Padayatra on November 27, more than two months after he suspended it in East Godavari district following the arrest of his father and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on September 9 in the skill development corporation scam.

He will resume the yatra from Podalada in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The decision comes in the background of the high court granting bail to Naidu.

Sources in the TDP said Lokesh will visit Razole, Mummidivaram, Kakinada (city and rural), Pithapuram and Tuni in the erstwhile East Godavari district. He will then enter Anakapalli district and conclude his yatra in Visakhapatnam by December-end.

Initially, his yatra was to culminate at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Before Naidu’s arrest, Lokesh had also planned to complete his walkathon at the earliest so that he could be available for chalking out election strategy.

