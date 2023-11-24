Andhra Agriculture Minister reassures farmers of drought-affected mandals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy has urged farmers not to worry in view of deficit rainfall as the State government will help them in every manner.

Taking stock of the drought situation in the State with senior officials of agriculture and allied sectors on Thursday, he said, “In all, 103 mandals in seven districts are facing drought and concrete measures have been taken to mitigate the suffering of drought-affected farmers. The loss incurred by farmers of the drought-affected mandals will be addressed with input subsidy. A comprehensive report on Kharif loss will be sent to the Centre soon.”

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly believes that the State can only achieve rapid growth when the farmers are happy and prosperous. On the CM’s directions, steps have been initiated to help the farmers in every possible manner. Seed subsidy has been enhanced from 25 to 40%, he explained.

Revealing that the Central team will visit the State soon to assess the drought situation, the minister said the State officials have taken up field survey to assess the Kharif loss. The details will be displayed in village secretariats on November 29 for social audit and the final report will be prepared by December 1.

On the other hand, steps will be taken to provide input subsidy, reschedule loans, and increase NREGS mandays from 100 to 150 after the Central team’s visit to the drought-affected mandals in the State, he elaborated.

On the directions of Jagan, every cent of agriculture land cultivating notified crops in the State has been insured under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, with the State bearing the insurance premium on behalf of the farmers.

Even in those mandals, which have not been declared drought-affected as per the existing guidelines, the farmers who suffered loss during Kharif, will be compensated through input subsidy, he promised.

Following the suggestions from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, an alternative crop plan for Rabi with emphasis on short-duration crops, has been prepared. An awareness is being created among the farmers about the benefits of short-duration crops through Rythu Bharosa Kendras, he added.

Kakani took exception to the unwarranted and misleading statements of the Opposition TDP on the drought situation in the State. He expressed happiness over the e-Crop App of the Agriculture Department bagging the SKOCH Award.

Agriculture Special Commissioner Ch Hari Kiran, Horticulture Commissioner S Sridhar and other officials attended the review meeting.

