Check antimicrobial resistance, says Andhra Health Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the growing global concern surrounding Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the State government has taken a proactive stance to raise awareness among the general public about this threat to public health.

Efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in creating awareness about AMR among people, have seen Andhra Pradesh becoming the fourth State to implement the National Programme on Containment of Antimicrobial Resistance.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini emphasised the critical role each individual needs to play in preventing the escalation of AMR. She said the medical and health department is committed to educating the public about responsible antibiotic use and the importance of completing the prescribed course to prevent the development of resistance.

The AMR and One Health nodal officers nominated from all departments, are advocating for improved regulations and practices in the healthcare, veterinary, pollution control (environment), fisheries, and aquaculture sectors to curb the misuse of antimicrobial agents.

In response to the growing global concern surrounding Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the State government is taking a proactive stance to raise awareness among the general public about this threat to public health.

In view of World AMR Week, celebrated from November 18 to 24 every year, DM&HOs and others were instructed to wear blue dresses and take out rallies to create awareness of AMR.

AMR occurs when microorganisms adapt and become resistant to drugs designed to combat them. This resistance makes infections persist and increases the risk of spread to others. AMR affects anyone, regardless of age or socioeconomic status.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the growing global concern surrounding Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the State government has taken a proactive stance to raise awareness among the general public about this threat to public health. Efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in creating awareness about AMR among people, have seen Andhra Pradesh becoming the fourth State to implement the National Programme on Containment of Antimicrobial Resistance. Health Minister Vidadala Rajini emphasised the critical role each individual needs to play in preventing the escalation of AMR. She said the medical and health department is committed to educating the public about responsible antibiotic use and the importance of completing the prescribed course to prevent the development of resistance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The AMR and One Health nodal officers nominated from all departments, are advocating for improved regulations and practices in the healthcare, veterinary, pollution control (environment), fisheries, and aquaculture sectors to curb the misuse of antimicrobial agents. In response to the growing global concern surrounding Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the State government is taking a proactive stance to raise awareness among the general public about this threat to public health. In view of World AMR Week, celebrated from November 18 to 24 every year, DM&HOs and others were instructed to wear blue dresses and take out rallies to create awareness of AMR. AMR occurs when microorganisms adapt and become resistant to drugs designed to combat them. This resistance makes infections persist and increases the risk of spread to others. AMR affects anyone, regardless of age or socioeconomic status. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp