Kotappakonda shrine to be developed with Rs 2 crore

GUNTUR: Kotappakonda Giripradakshina Nagaravanam is all set to get a facelift as the Central government has allotted Rs 2 crore under Nagarvan Yojana.

Kotappakonda is a famous shrine, that lakhs of devotees visit every year. In order to develop tourism and conserve the local flora, the officials have sent proposals to set up a Nagaravanam.

In the first phase, the Centre has released Rs 1.4 crore. As part of this, special plantation works will be taken up, along with the soil and moisture conservation works, and fencing works.

Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu district forest officer N Rama Chandra Rao said that they are planning to develop the 4.1-km long track at the foot of the Kotappakonda hill as Giripradakshina.

“Unlike other Nagaravanams in the district, Kotappakonda Nagaravanam would be developed in a unique way. As many as eight types of different walking tracks would be set up including Panchatatva, Prakruti, Vinayakavanam, Usirivanam, Mareduvanam, Rudrakshavanam, and medicinal plants tracks. Each track will provide a different experience to the visitors and have their own benefits. Especially the Panchatatva track, which will be made of eight components including 20mm stone, 10mm stone, 6mm chips, river stone, rough sand, tree bark and black soil,” he added.

Stating the track will have three stages, he said the health benefits of this Panchatatva track. He said walking on this track in the middle of greenery and medicinal plants will help to control insomnia, boost immunity, improve blood circulation, affect the nervous system, and activate hormones, reduce inflammation, enhance cardiovascular activity, and reduces stress.

Along with this, all basic amenities including drinking water kiosks, washrooms, sit-outs, and other facilities would also be set up, he added.

