Order issued for govt offices in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday issued orders, allocating camp offices for ministers, office space for various departments and higher officials in Visakhapatnam. Although the committee, constituted by the government to identify transit accommodation for the Chief Minister’s Camp Office and supporting senior functionaries, suggested the tourism department guest house at Rushikonda for housing the CM’s Camp Office, there was no mention of the same in the order.

The Tribal Research Institute at Rushikonda, which was also recommended for setting up the CM’s Camp Office, has now been allocated to the tribal welfare department. Besides allotting the available space at Millennium Towers (A and B) to important departments, buildings in Yendada, Hanumanthavaka, Pedda Gadili, Pedda Waltair, Simhachalam, Bheemunipatnam, Arilova, Ram Nagar, MVP Colony, Kancharapalem and other areas of the Port City have been earmarked for several other departments.

Offices for Finance, General Administration, Energy, Village/Ward Secretariat, BC Welfare, Civil Supplies, EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) Welfare, Women and Child, Higher Education, IT, Infrastructure and Investment, Labour, Law, Minority Welfare, Housing, Planning, Public Enterprise, Social Welfare, Real Time Governance departments are yet to be identified.

The order stated that the panel was constituted to find accommodation for the Chief Minister, ministers and senior government officials who would periodically visit North Coastal districts, known as Uttarandhra, for monitoring different welfare and development programmes being implemented in the region for the balanced growth of the State.

