Palnadu man kills his in-laws, brother-in-law; police launch manhunt

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A heinous crime came to light on Thursday, where a man allegedly killed his brother-in-law and his in-laws in Piduguralla of Palnadu district on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as A Naresh (30), and his parents Sambasiva Rao and Adi Lakshmi, natives of Konanki village in Piduguralla mandal.

According to the police, Naresh was married to D Madhuri (26) six years ago. He owns a 15-acre agricultural land and also runs a finance business. It was learnt that the couple had been reportedly having marital issues for the past year.

On Wednesday morning, Madhuri suffered severe stomach pain and could not go to the field for agriculture work. When Naresh questioned her about why she did not come to work, she asked him to take her to a doctor.

A dispute arose between the couple when he failed to do so. Following this, Madhuri called her brother D Srinivasa Rao (28), and father Subba Rao (60) to come to visit her.

Srinivasa Rao and Subba Rao visited Madhuri’s residence with Knives at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. They found Naresh allegedly holding the neck of Madhuri in a fit of anger. Enraged by this, Srinivasa Rao stabbed Naresh and his parents to death. Later, the father-son duo along with Madhuri and her son fled from the scene.

Upon receiving information, Piduguralla police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem. The police also recovered the murder weapon and launched a manhunt for the accused.

