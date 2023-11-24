Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rebel YSRC MP files PIL in HC, notices issued to Jagan, 40 others

The court registry was directed to issue notices and the hearing was posted to December 14.

Published: 24th November 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - YSRCP MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, and AP State Beverages Corporation Managing Director Vasudev Reddy in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by rebel YSRC MP from Narasapur K Raghurama Krishna Raju seeking CBI inquiry into the decisions and policies of the YSRC government.

Stating that before hearing the PIL, it was better to issue Notice Before Admission, the court has issued notices to a total of 41 respondents in the case. The court registry was directed to issue notices and the hearing was posted to December 14.

Notices were also issued to Jagati Publications Limited director Vemireddy Sridhar Reddy, Indira Television Private Limited director K Raja Prasad, Bharathi Cement Corporation director Govindappa Balaji, Sagar Cements Limited director O Rekha, India Cements Limited director Srinivasan, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited director Bharat Bhushan Mehta, Penna Cements director P Pratap Reddy, My Home Industries director Rameswara Rao, Sri Jayajothi Cements, directors of Bharathi Polymers India Private Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited, Jayaprakash Power Ventures, Ramky Infrastructure, Turnkey Enterprises, AP Beverages Corporation, Grecian Distilleries, Sun Rays Bottling and Beverages, SPY Agro Industries (Bottling), B9 Beverages, Sentini BioProducts and RR Global Enterprises. 

These people were accused of receiving benefits from the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decisions.

