All eligible people must utilise benefits of flagship schemes of Centre: Andhra Governor S Abdul Nazeer

The Governor said Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness among people through outreach activities to achieve saturation of Central schemes across the country.

Published: 25th November 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Governor S Abdul Nazeer takes part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Lalapuram in Guntur district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All eligible people should avail the benefits of flagship schemes of the Centre, said Governor S Abdul Nazeer. He flagged off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Lalapuram in Guntur district on Friday.

The programme will cover all the tribal, rural and urban areas with the objective of reaching out to the vulnerable sections of people, who are eligible under various schemes, but have not availed of the benefits so far, and dissemination of information and generating awareness about the schemes, he said.

“The campaign was taken up by adopting a whole-of-government approach with active involvement of ministries and departments of the Indian and the State government to ensure the widest possible participation of all concerned for the benefit of the people of the country,”  he said.

