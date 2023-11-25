Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC to supervise height measurement of sub-inspector aspirants after those who qualified in 2018 were disqualified in 2023

The court directed the petitioners’ counsel to place before it the names of the candidates, who are ready to take the test and posted the matter for hearing on November 29.

Police selection

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The physical test (height) for the candidates of sub-inspector of police selections will be taken on the Andhra Pradesh High Court premises under the supervision of the court. In all, 24 candidates filed a petition in the court stating that though they had qualified in the 2018 notification in height for police selections, they were disqualified in the 2023 notification on the same parameter.

The single-judge bench had earlier stayed the announcement of results after hearing the plea of the disqualified aspirants. The State government and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) challenged the same before the division bench of the High Court.

While hearing the petition, the division bench said the height of the petitioners would be measured under its supervision. If the allegation of the petitioners is not proven, every petitioner has to pay a penalty of `1 lakh. The court directed the petitioners’ counsel to place before it the names of the candidates, who are ready to take the test and posted the matter for hearing on November 29.

Naidu’s bail petitions posted to Nov 29, 30

The AP High Court posted the hearing of the anticipatory bail petitions filed by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road and the sand policy cases to November 29 and 30 respectively. The APCID will present its arguments in the two cases on November 29 and 30. The court has directed the APCID not to take any coercive action against the petitioner till then.

