AP: Rs 100 tip for colleague, Rs 40 for him, crematorium worker attacks temple board chief with beer bottle

The accused Krishna attacked Rambabu in an inebriated state for giving him less tip compared to his colleague. Rambabu sustained a minor cut on his stomach and was admitted to a private hospital.

Published: 25th November 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) Trust Board Karnati Rambabu was injured after a youngster attacked him with an empty beer bottle on Friday. The incident took place around 6 pm when Rambabu went to a crematorium located under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits.

ACP (North) Ch Ravikanth told reporters that the accused,  identified as Krishna, worked at the Hindu Crematorium. He attacked Rambabu in an inebriated state for giving him less tip compared to his colleague. Rambabu sustained a minor cut on his stomach and was admitted to a private hospital.

Rambabu’s father died on November 13 and he has been visiting the crematorium daily. “When Rambabu was returning home, three workers approached him for a tip. He gave Rs100 to one worker. When Krishna, too, asked for a tip, Rambabu gave him Rs 40. The accused was unhappy and began to abuse him verbally. In a fit of rage, he attacked Rambabu with a beer bottle. The staff immediately caught Krishna and handed him over to the police,” the ACP explained. Police took Krishna into custody.

