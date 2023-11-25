Durga temple in Vijayawada to get facelift with Rs 200 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Durga temple in Vijayawada on December 7 for the groundbreaking ceremony for various development works proposed by the temple authorities under the temple master development plan.

The development works will be carried out with an estimated cost of more than Rs 200 crore and officials accepted the proposals of an elevated permanent queue complex, kitchen for Laddu prasadam and pulihora prasadam, Nitya Annadanam complex, multi-storey parking facility complex and other works.

It may be recalled that the CM had announced Rs 70 crore fund during his visit back in 2019 for the development of Durga temple, which is the second largest temple in terms of footfall and revenue in the State.

As the groundbreaking ceremony date is inching closer, officials expedited the preparatory works downhill in Kanaka Durga Nagar. On Friday, officials removed the stone Mandapam constructed on both the sides of Kanaka Durga Nagar approach road.

According to officials, the multi-storey parking complex, prasadam kitchen and Nitya Annadanam complex will be coming downhill near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam and the elevated and permanent queue lines will start from the entry gate of Kanaka Durga Nagar to Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri passing through Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam.

“The car parking complex will have the capacity to accommodate at least 300 cars at a time and can be extended in future. The Nitya Annadanam complex will be constructed with a seating capacity of 1,000 persons,” said the temple officials.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana has been monitoring the works which are being undertaken as a part of the temple master development plan.

Speaking to TNIE, Kottu Satyanarayana said all the proposed works under the master development plan are expected to be completed in less than three years while the elevated queue line will be readied for the next Dasara festivities.

He also said hill strengthening works and widening of ghat road will be covered under the master development plan. “Necessary instructions were given to officials to complete the preparatory works before the scheduled time,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Durga temple in Vijayawada on December 7 for the groundbreaking ceremony for various development works proposed by the temple authorities under the temple master development plan. The development works will be carried out with an estimated cost of more than Rs 200 crore and officials accepted the proposals of an elevated permanent queue complex, kitchen for Laddu prasadam and pulihora prasadam, Nitya Annadanam complex, multi-storey parking facility complex and other works. It may be recalled that the CM had announced Rs 70 crore fund during his visit back in 2019 for the development of Durga temple, which is the second largest temple in terms of footfall and revenue in the State.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the groundbreaking ceremony date is inching closer, officials expedited the preparatory works downhill in Kanaka Durga Nagar. On Friday, officials removed the stone Mandapam constructed on both the sides of Kanaka Durga Nagar approach road. According to officials, the multi-storey parking complex, prasadam kitchen and Nitya Annadanam complex will be coming downhill near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam and the elevated and permanent queue lines will start from the entry gate of Kanaka Durga Nagar to Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri passing through Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. “The car parking complex will have the capacity to accommodate at least 300 cars at a time and can be extended in future. The Nitya Annadanam complex will be constructed with a seating capacity of 1,000 persons,” said the temple officials. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana has been monitoring the works which are being undertaken as a part of the temple master development plan. Speaking to TNIE, Kottu Satyanarayana said all the proposed works under the master development plan are expected to be completed in less than three years while the elevated queue line will be readied for the next Dasara festivities. He also said hill strengthening works and widening of ghat road will be covered under the master development plan. “Necessary instructions were given to officials to complete the preparatory works before the scheduled time,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp