‘Jagan’s initiatives empowered youth’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra was taken out in Palakonda of Parvathipuram Manyam, in Jaggaiahpet of NTR and in Srisailam of Nandyal district on Friday. Addressing a massive gathering in Palakonda, Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare ) Peedika Rajanna Dora highlighted the transformative change witnessed in the State in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years.

“Jagan has provided more than 3 lakh acres of land to tribals. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu could allot even 40,000 acres to tribals during his 14-year tenure as the CM. The YSRC government has already created 4.93 lakh government jobs, out of which 2.13 lakh are permanent jobs, fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of youth,” he highlighted.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said Jagan ensured that poverty should not act as a barrier to accessing education, quality healthcare and agricultural facilities. Taking part in the yatra in Jaggaiahpet, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini described Jagan as a social reformer, who has empowered BC, SC, ST and Minorities socially, politically and economically. In his inclusive cabinet, 17 ministers belong to the backward and marginalised sections, she added.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao highlighted the transformative impact of Jagan’s leadership and significant advancement in education and healthcare. He commended Jagan for his commitment to providing quality education to underprivileged children, asserting that the State is serving as a model for others.

Making a striking comparison, Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha emphasised the significant increase in pension distribution in the YSRC government. Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had provided a monthly pension of Rs 1000 to 30 lakh people. Contrary to that, Jagan is now extending social security pensions to 64 lakh people in the State, who are getting Rs 2750 per month, he explained.MLA Hafeez Khan described Jagan as a visionary leader, dedicated to the cause of uplifting the downtrodden and impoverished sections of society.

MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy provided a detailed account of the positive impact of welfare schemes in Srisailam constituency. “Beneficiaries in Srisailam have received a total of Rs 764 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and an additional Rs 284 crore through non-DBT channels. Over 60% of positions at various levels have been allocated to the people belonging to the weaker sections, showcasing the government’s commitment to rendering social justice for all, he lauded.

