Nara Lokesh deplores Andhra Pradesh government’s move to use Millennium Towers for office space

Published: 25th November 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

FILE - TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh denounced the State government’s GO 2283, which accepted the recommendations of the Committee of Officers to provide office space for several departments in Millennium Towers A and B in Vizag.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, Lokesh slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for planning to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam against the court orders. Reminding that the previous TDP government built the Secretariat in Amaravati, he sought to know why Jagan was planning to make Visakhapatnam the capital of the State.

Finding fault with the decision of Jagan to use Millennium Towers for office space, he said the previous TDP regime constructed it for IT development. He accused Jagan of driving away income-generating IT companies to the neighbouring States.

“Thousands of people are losing jobs in the State due to Jagan’s incompetence and empty-headed ideas. The expiry date of the YSRC government is in three months. There is nothing wrong in calling Jagan a psycho as he is spending thousands of crores for the remaining three months of his tenure,” he observed.  
Lokesh exuded confidence that the TDP will form the government in the State after the 2024 elections.

