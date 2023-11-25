Visakhapatnam fishing harbour blaze: YouTuber Nani files petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fisherman and YouTuber Nani on Friday filed a habeas corpus petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging his ‘illegal detention’ by Visakhapatnam police for two days in connection with the major fire at the fishing harbour on November 20.

Nani has stated that he and his family members are facing ‘threat’ from police and other fishermen and urged the court to provide security to him, his pregnant wife and family members.

Claiming innocence, Nani said, “When the fire broke out at the fishing harbour, I was in a hotel hosting a party for my friends to celebrate my wife’s baby shower ceremony. Soon after learning about the incident, I rushed to the spot and participated in the rescue operations along with other fishermen.”

“When my name figured in some unverified news reports, both the police and our fishermen community believed that it was me who set the boats on fire. I am innocent and have done nothing wrong,” Nani claimed. Admitting Nani’s petition, the High Court directed Vizag police to file a counter on Monday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Fisherman and YouTuber Nani on Friday filed a habeas corpus petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging his ‘illegal detention’ by Visakhapatnam police for two days in connection with the major fire at the fishing harbour on November 20. Nani has stated that he and his family members are facing ‘threat’ from police and other fishermen and urged the court to provide security to him, his pregnant wife and family members. Claiming innocence, Nani said, “When the fire broke out at the fishing harbour, I was in a hotel hosting a party for my friends to celebrate my wife’s baby shower ceremony. Soon after learning about the incident, I rushed to the spot and participated in the rescue operations along with other fishermen.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “When my name figured in some unverified news reports, both the police and our fishermen community believed that it was me who set the boats on fire. I am innocent and have done nothing wrong,” Nani claimed. Admitting Nani’s petition, the High Court directed Vizag police to file a counter on Monday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp