Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam fishing harbour blaze: YouTuber Nani files petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court

When my name figured in some unverified news reports, both the police and our fishermen community believed that it was me who set the boats on fire.

Published: 25th November 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Jetty fire

The blaze that gutted over 30 boats in Visakhapatnam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fisherman and YouTuber Nani on Friday filed a habeas corpus petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging his ‘illegal detention’ by Visakhapatnam police for two days in connection with the major fire at the fishing harbour on November 20.

Nani has stated that he and his family members are facing ‘threat’ from police and other fishermen and urged the court to provide security to him, his pregnant wife and family members.

Claiming innocence, Nani said, “When the fire broke out at the fishing harbour, I was in a hotel hosting a party for my friends to celebrate my wife’s baby shower ceremony. Soon after learning about the incident, I rushed to the spot and participated in the rescue operations along with other fishermen.”

“When my name figured in some unverified news reports, both the police and our fishermen community believed that it was me who set the boats on fire. I am innocent and have done nothing wrong,” Nani claimed. Admitting Nani’s petition, the High Court directed Vizag police to file a counter on Monday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fisherman YouTuber Nani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp