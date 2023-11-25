Vizag boat owners happy with government aid, says Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Boat owners and workers, who were affected by the major fire at the fishing harbour, are happy with the support and aid provided by the State government, said Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking to media on Friday, he said JSP chief Pawan Kalyan gave Rs 50,000 each to the affected boat owners and the TDP would come up with Rs 1 lakh aid for mileage. “Both the parties are politicising the fishing harbour fire and they do not have true love for the affected families,” he observed.

Amarnath said nobody can question Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to come to Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister can function from any place in the State, he asserted, refuting the criticism of the Opposition TDP on allotment of office space to several departments in Millennium Towers A and B in Vizag. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are unable to digest the decentralisation plan of Jagan, he observed.

