CGIAR study team to visit Andhra Pradesh on November 27, 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of 60 plus scientists, researchers, policymakers and partners across eight countries from the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) is visiting the Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) on November 27 and 28

Apart from India, the other countries include, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Laos, Peru, Senegal, Tunisia and Zimbabwe. The team includes senior representatives of leading international partners of the CGIAR. These include CIMMYT, CIRAD, INERA, ISRA, IWMI, Alliance Biodiversity, OEP and World Fish.

The CGIAR team is visiting APCNF, one of the largest agroecology programmes in the world, to understand the approach and work of natural farming and appreciate the insights emerging as part of CGIAR ‘bi-yearly pause and reflect’ exercise.

The team will meet the natural farming practitioners, their farms, the models on the ground in Ananatpur, Satya Sai, Chittoor and Annamayya districts in Rayalaseema dry zone. During the field visit, the team will get a first-hand exposure and account of natural farming practices from the field, including no chemical fertilisers, 365-day green cover of soil, multi-layered multiple diverse 20+ crops, organic residues on soil, indigenous seeds, bio-stimulants/inoculants (jeevamruthams, bijamrutham), minimal disturbance to soil, plant-pest management without chemicals, and integrating animals, models and practices including farm/crop design and soil and water management practices, A-grade and Any Time Money modes.

During the visit, the team members will compare the natural farming vis-a-vis chemical farming in terms of costs, returns, land productivity, increased crop intensity, land equivalent ratio from a unit of land in a year.

They will also learn about savings in water, biodiversity, enhanced resilience to stress, droughts, diseases etc, besides extension and transformation through natural farming best practitioners as community resource persons and the women of self-help groups and their federations.

The visiting delegation will also explain the support and role of the State at various levels, including Rythu Bharosa Kendras at the village level. Rythu Sadhikara Samstha has been implementing the APCNF programme since 2016. Now, 8.5 lakh families in 3,730 gram panchayats of the State are practising natural farming, making it the largest programme on scale in the world.

