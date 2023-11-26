CM’s move to make Vizag executive capital attracted huge investments: AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that welfare and inclusive governance are happening in Andhra Pradesh with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the helm of affairs, ministers and leaders of the ruling YSRC continued their Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Pendurthi and Tuni Assembly constituencies on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting at Pendurthi, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu highlighted the significant transformation of the government schools under Jagan’s leadership. “The Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme was introduced to revamp the government schools on par with the corporate schools. The introduction of modern facilities and teaching methods has completely transformed the government schools,” he highlighted.

Thanking Jagan for his decision to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said, “The decision to make Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital has attracted global companies to invest in Uttarandhra region. This move is expected to pave the way for substantial growth across diverse sectors, contributing to the overall development and civilisation of the backward region in the future.”

In Tuni, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna commended Jagan for successfully implementing the Amma Vodi scheme, effectively eradicating child labour in the State.“Jagan’s policies resonate with the vision of his late father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who pioneered free education through the fee reimbursement scheme,” he lauded.

