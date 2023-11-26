Congress, its allies will win in Assembly polls being held in five states: CPI general secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI general secretary D Raja predicted that the Congress and its allies, including CPI will emerge victors in the Assembly elections being held in five states. Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Saturday, Raja said people have been vexed with Modi Sarkar for the past 10 years and are prepared to send the BJP home packing. He asserted that the outcome of the elections in the five States will be reflected in the 2024 elections.

“The Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, now for nearly a decade, has been implementing anti-people policies. Communal violence and increasing imbalance between various sections of society are the hallmarks of this regime,” he said.

Asserting that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is the only alternative to Modi Sarkar, he said it is high time for Modi to be sent home.“If the BJP allowed to form the government for the third time, people will only face a regressive regime, where prices of essentials are sky-high, disparity between poor and rich will only increase,” he said.

