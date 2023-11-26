DSP P Kripakara dies of cardiac arrest at Srivari Mettu in Andhra

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, DSP P Kripakara, who was on bandobast duty for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tirumala, died of a cardiac arrest while inspecting the security arrangements on Saturday morning. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Tirumala on November 26 and 27.

The incident happened around 8.50 am while the 59-year-old was inspecting the Srivari Mettu stretch from Srinivasa Mangapuram to the hill shrine of Tirumala. When he reached 1,805 steps out of the total of 2,318, Kripakara suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsed and died.

On noticing it, his colleagues rushed to Kripakara’s rescue and took him to a nearby hospital in Tirumala where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A native of Poranki village, Kripakara was serving in the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) at the Gollapudi office in Vijayawada. According to the intelligence officials, he was sent to Tirupati on Friday morning as part of security arrangements for the PM’s visit.

“Kripakara was posted near Srivari Mettu and he suffered a cardiac arrest while trekking the steps as part of security clearance for the PM’s visit. It is sad and unfortunate. We have informed his family members about the incident and the body will be handed over to them after completing the formalities,” said Tirupati district SP Parameswar Reddy. A pall of gloom descended on Poranki village and the ISW office at Gollapudi following the sudden demise of Kripakara.

