Harbour fire: TDP to extend Rs 1 lakh each to boat owners, Rs 5k to workers

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP has decided to extend financial assistance to the fishermen, who lost their boats in a major fire at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam. In a release issued on Saturday, TDP State President K Atchannaidu said the party will provide financial aid to the tune of Rs 1 lakh each to those whose boats were completely destroyed and Rs 50,000 for the partially damaged boats. A financial aid of Rs 5,000 each will be given to the affected boat workers.

Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of failing to come to the rescue of the boat owners, Atchannaidu said new boats will be given to the victims soon after the TDP-JSP combine comes to power in the State in the ensuing elections. Earlier, the TDP State president, along with the party leaders from Backward Classes, released a book titled ‘BC la Vennu Virustunna Jagan’ (Jagan is breaking the back of BCs) at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the TDP had created various opportunities for BCs financially, socially and politically. “Whether in power or in Opposition, it is only the TDP that always stands by the downtrodden sections of society, he asserted. Jagan, who came to power by totally misleading the people, has started his wicked game to deceive the BCs, he charged.

Atchannaidu said after Jagan came to power, 74 BCs were done to death, while illegal cases had been foisted against 800 people, including himself. Over 3,000 people are being subjected to various kinds of harassment, the TDP State unit president said, adding that when someone raises their voice against the YSRC government, false cases are being foisted against them.

Recalling that former CM NT Rama Rao provided 24 per cent reservation for BCs when there was no quota for the community and later Chandrababu Naidu, who succeeded NTR, increased the reservation to 34 per cent, Atchannaidu pointed out that Jagan brought down the reservation by 10 per cent and 16,000 BC leaders lost various posts in the process.

