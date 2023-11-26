Home States Andhra Pradesh

Neck-deep in corruption, YSRC govt ignored drought-relief: Andhra BJP chief

The Union government sanctioned 25 lakh houses for  the poor people in the State.

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari. (File photo | G Satyanarayana)

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC government was neck-deep in corruption in the last four-and-a-half years, State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari said. Speaking to mediapersons at Anakapalle on Saturday, she said though 400 mandals in the State were hit by drought, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government declared only 100 mandals drought-hit.

The YSRC government which began its rule with the demolition of Praja Vedika, continued the destruction of temples and gopurams, the BJP chief alleged. She said though the Centre had sanctioned a new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters, the State has not yet alienated land for the construction of the zonal headquarters building.

The Union government sanctioned 25 lakh houses for the poor people in the State. However, the State government could not build even 20 per cent of the sanctioned houses. The government had totally neglected the housing scheme for the poor, she deplored.

“There is currently destructive rule in the State,” she said and added that the SC, and ST atrocity cases were being foisted illegally against those who question the irregularities of the YSRC government. The government instead of giving replies to the large-scale irregularities pointed out by her, the YSRC leaders were resorting to personal abuse against her, Purandeswari said.

