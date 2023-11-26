Residents of Kondapalle just one km away from specialised medical care: Andhra MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu and Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Venkata Krishna Prasad on Saturday inaugurated Dr YSR Urban Primary Health Centre which was constructed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh in Kondapalle Municipality.

Asserting that the YSRC government is committed to the welfare of poor and underprivileged sections in society, MLA Prasad said, “In Kondapalle town, two urban health centres were opened in a short span of time.

“The YSRC Urban Health Centres have ensured that every house in Kondapalle is just a one-and-a-half kilometre away from specialised medical care. Special arrangements have been made for treating pregnant women. There is a facility to treat inpatients also,” he explained.

Further, he pointed out that the State government has sanctioned funds for a BT Road from Kandulapadu to Nagaluru for the development of Mylavaram Government Hospital. He also elaborated on the housing and other welfare measures taken up in Kondapalle.

Special chief secretary (health) MT Krishna Babu said 542 urban primary health centres have been set up across the State with Rs 370 crore. These centres provide the best medical care, including specialist services, to the public, he added.

